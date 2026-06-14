Fico 'disappointed' over EU's role in Ukraine war

14 June 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his disappointment with the European Union (EU) on Sunday, claiming that the EU will support the Ukraine war to be waged "to the last Ukrainian soldier, to the last euro", AzerNEWS reports.

In a video address, Fico noted that he had voiced his concerns to European Council President Antonio Costa last Friday. "I once again expressed my disappointment that the conclusions are general in nature, that we cannot move forward on the issues of the declining competitiveness of the European Union and extremely high energy prices," he said.

Furthermore, Fico confirmed that he will raise the issue at the upcoming European Council summit on June 18-19.