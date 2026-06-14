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Sunday, June 14, 2026

Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]

14 June 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)
Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week.

Footage:

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