14 June 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Recent developments in Armenia-Russia relations bear similarities to the tactics Moscow used against Georgia during periods of geopolitical tension, according to Georgian civil rights activist Gocha Gogsadze, AzerNEWS reports, citing in his exclusive paper to OC Media.

Commenting on the current situation, Gogsadze said that for many regional observers, the pressure being exerted on Armenia resembles measures Russia employed against Georgia in 2006 after the government led by the United National Movement intensified its pro-Western foreign policy orientation.

"In 2006, after Georgia's United National Movement government strengthened its pro-Western course, Russia imposed broad restrictions on Georgian exports, including wine and Borjomi mineral water," Gogsadze noted.

He recalled that while Moscow officially justified the restrictions on sanitary and technical grounds, the measures were widely viewed in Georgia as politically motivated and linked to the country's foreign policy choices.

According to the activist, the current tensions between Yerevan and Moscow, including trade-related disputes and restrictions affecting Armenian exports, have prompted comparisons with that earlier period in Georgia's relations with Russia.

He assumes the 7 June elections will therefore test far more than party popularity or domestic political grievances. They may also reveal how Armenian society views the country’s future geopolitical direction, its relationship with Russia, and the costs it may be willing to bear in pursuit of greater strategic autonomy.