Putin to attend Russia-ASEAN summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the joint summit dedicated to relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), it was announced on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.
Journalist Pavel Zarubin reported that, during the summit, Putin will hold a series of bilateral meetings.
The summit will be held in Kazan from June 17 to 19.
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