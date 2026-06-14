Iran said to agree to pause nuclear program until final deal

14 June 2026 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has agreed to keep its nuclear and uranium enrichment program at the status quo until a final deal with the United States is reached, it was reported on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

Both sides agreed in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that Iran would reduce its enriched uranium stockpile, with the exact mechanism to be discussed over the next 60 days, a senior Iranian official told Reuters. Additionally, the US agreed not to impose new sanctions on Iran during that period, and to gradually lift the previous ones and release frozen funds.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump claimed that the signing of the deal would happen on Sunday, but Iran denied that.