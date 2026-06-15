Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

15 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of June 15 – National Salvation Day, Report informs, AzerNEWS reports.

The diplomatic mission shared a commemorative post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account to mark the historic date.

"On the occasion of June 15 – National Salvation Day, we commemorate the cherished memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the brotherly Azerbaijani people, with the deepest respect," the Embassy stated in the social media post.