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Monday, June 15, 2026

Azerbaijan investment firms report sharp decline in combined assets

15 June 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan investment firms report sharp decline in combined assets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The combined assets of Azerbaijan’s 12 investment companies operating in the securities market stood at 173.172 million manats as of January 1, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest market data.

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