Azerbaijan clears over 1,600 hectares of land from mines and UXOs
During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from June 8 to 15, a significant number of explosive devices were detected and neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
According to the information, demining operations were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.
During these operations, 29 anti-personnel mines, 22 anti-tank mines, and 497 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized. In total, 1,668.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.
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