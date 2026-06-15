Azerbaijan welcomes agreement between U.S. and Iran

15 June 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"We welcome the announced agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We highly appreciate the important mediating role of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the negotiation process, as well as other regional partners for their contributions.

We hope that further negotiations, building on this important outcome, will contribute to lasting peace and stability," the statement reads.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that as US-Iran peace deal has been confirmed in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump stated, adding his "congratulations to all."