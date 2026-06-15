Trump: Ships starting to move out of Hormuz

15 June 2026 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that vessels resumed transit through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine.

There are other areas of travel, also," the US president said in a Truth Social post.

Previously, Trump vowed that the maritime route would be open for business "very shortly" after the US and Iran reached a peace agreement, expected to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.