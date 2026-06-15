Shusha becomes platform for global dialogue on peace and cooperation [PHOTOS]

15 June 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An international conference titled "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus" has commenced in Shusha under the organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, AzerNEWS reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the conference participants.

The conference will feature three panel sessions on the themes such as "Peacebuilding mechanisms: Party diplomacy against amid global challenges," "Regional projects and transborder cooperation: Economic basis of sustainable peace," and "Post-conflict reconstruction: Modern challenges in urban development."

The event has brought together politicians, lawmakers, diplomats, and representatives of political parties from various countries. Participants are expected to exchange views on issues including international security, regional collaboration, economic connectivity, sustainable development, and rebuilding efforts in post-conflict areas.