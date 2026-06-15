Tehran and Washington set Friday date for diplomatic MoU

15 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Tehran and Washington are set to engage in a two-month negotiation window to resolve remaining disputed issues, according to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, AzerNEWS reports.

"The official signing ceremony will take place this Friday, where the heads of the two delegations will meet to outline the framework for future talks," Gharibabadi stated. "Until then, the American side’s commitment to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and unfreezing assets will be put to the test."

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that formal negotiations will only commence provided that the United States fully honors its commitments under the current agreement.

The Iranian diplomat added that the text of the memorandum will be made public immediately following the official signing ceremony.