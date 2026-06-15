Iran may continue low-level uranium enrichment, Trump says

15 June 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump has revealed new details about a potential agreement with Iran, stating that Tehran could be allowed to continue uranium enrichment, but only at levels that would prevent any possibility of developing nuclear weapons, AzerNEWS reports.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump emphasized that the envisioned deal would permit Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear program while strictly limiting its military applications.

According to the US president, negotiations are still ongoing regarding the suspension or limitation of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, with proposals reportedly ranging from a 15-year restriction to a longer-term freeze of up to 20 years. Trump suggested that he could accept a 15-year arrangement, while insisting that Iran would be permanently restricted to low-level enrichment that "could never be used by the military."

He also stated that a key objective of any agreement would be to ensure the permanent freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stressed that the deal should guarantee the waterway remains open at all times and that no fees or restrictions should be imposed on maritime traffic passing through it.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced that as US-Iran peace deal has been confirmed in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump stated, adding his "congratulations to all."