Azerbaijan advances COP29 initiatives at UN climate talks in Bonn

15 June 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The delegation of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continued its active participation in the 64th session of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (SB64), with a series of events and meetings focused on advancing initiatives launched during COP29 and preparing for upcoming climate summits, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijani delegation, the first week of the session featured discussions on the implementation of mandates entrusted to Azerbaijan under the COP29 and COP30 presidencies.

A joint session organized by the UNFCCC Secretariat, the COP30 and COP31 presidencies, and the Baku Transparency Platform (BTP) initiative reviewed experiences from the first cycle of biennial transparency reports, challenges faced by countries, and mechanisms to support developing nations in preparing their second-round submissions. Participants agreed to hold the next BTP session during the UNFCCC Climate Week scheduled to take place in Baku in September.

Another event, titled “From Commitments to Practical Action: Innovative Partnerships Supporting Adaptation and Peace in Crisis and Vulnerability,” was held with the support of the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center. Discussions focused on strengthening resilience in regions affected by both conflict and climate-related risks.

The Azerbaijani delegation also took part in a dialogue involving government representatives and non-state stakeholders on the implementation of the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap, which aims to mobilize $1.3 trillion in climate finance. The roadmap was prepared under a mandate granted to Azerbaijan and Brazil ahead of COP30. Participants exchanged views on expectations and future steps for implementing the initiative.

In addition, the first session of the “Belém 1.5 Mission,” carried out within the framework of the joint mandate of the COP29, COP30 and COP31 presidencies, was held during the session. Representatives of parties and non-party stakeholders presented their positions, with organizers noting that the discussions would help shape future actions.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the high-level segment of the Multilateral and Facilitative Consideration of Progress under the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement, as well as in a technical dialogue on Azerbaijan’s biennial transparency report. These discussions marked the successful completion of the review process for the country's first biennial transparency report.

Alongside these activities, Azerbaijani representatives contributed to negotiations on the global climate agenda through thematic discussions, mandated events and bilateral meetings held within the UNFCCC framework.