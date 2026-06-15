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Monday, June 15, 2026

Cryptocurrency market updates show price gains

15 June 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
Cryptocurrency market updates show price gains
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Recent data from the global cryptocurrency market indicates movements in major digital assets over the past 24 hours.

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