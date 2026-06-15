Turkmenistan's President to make official visit to Azerbaijan

15 June 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammed Elyasov, has announced that President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is expected to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a panel session titled "Peacebuilding Mechanisms: Party Diplomacy in the Context of Global Challenges," held as part of the international conference on "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus," the ambassador said that preparations are underway for the visit.

Elyasov noted that a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed during Berdimuhamedov’s trip.

According to him, the agreements will contribute to the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries and provide additional momentum to the development of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations.

The planned visit is expected to underscore the growing partnership between Baku and Ashgabat.