Inside 14-point Iran-US memorandum: ceasefire, asset release, and preconditions

15 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A draft 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently under discussion between Iran and the United States features a substantial $300 billion reconstruction plan to be provided by the U.S. and its allies, according to reports from Iranian media, AzerNEWS reports.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the comprehensive draft encompasses the following key provisions:

Immediate Ceasefire: An immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Sovereignty and Non-Interference: A commitment by the United States to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and refrain from interfering in its domestic affairs.

Lifting of the Blockade: The complete removal of the maritime blockade within a 30-day timeframe.

Troop Withdrawal: A U.S. commitment to withdraw its military forces from the regions surrounding Iran.

Strait of Hormuz: The resumption of full operations in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, in accordance with bilateral agreements reached with Iran.

Sanctions Relief and Asset Access: The suspension of sanctions targeting the sale of crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives, alongside ensuring Iran’s full access to its financial resources.

Reconstruction Fund: The provision of reconstruction plans valued at a minimum of $300 billion, funded by the U.S. and its allies.

Nuclear Framework Negotiations: The establishment of a 60-day negotiation window aimed at reaching a final accord on the nuclear issue, leading to the complete lifting of primary and secondary U.S. sanctions, UN Security Council resolutions, and IAEA Board of Governors decisions.

Non-Proliferation Commitment: A reaffirmation by Iran of its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) not to pursue the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

Freezing of Military and Sanctions Activity: A pledge by the U.S. not to expand its regional military contingent or impose new sanctions during the active negotiation period.

Unfreezing of Assets: The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets over the course of the 60-day talks, with 50% of this sum to be transferred to Iran prior to the formal commencement of negotiations.

Implementation Oversight: The creation of a dedicated mechanism to monitor compliance with the agreement.

UN Ratification: The ratification of the finalized agreement via a UN Security Council resolution.

Strict Preconditions for Final Talks: Formal negotiations will not initiate until half of the frozen assets are released, oil-related sanctions are suspended, and the maritime blockade is dismantled. The final agreement will exclusively address the status of enriched materials, the enrichment process itself, sanctions relief, and Iran’s economic recovery program. Matters regarding Iran’s missile program and its support for regional resistance movements are strictly excluded from the negotiating agenda.

Furthermore, sources emphasize that transitioning to the final phase of diplomacy remains strictly contingent upon the execution of these initial sanctions-relief measures and the liberation of frozen assets.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the current text remains subject to review and further refinement by relevant domestic authorities in Tehran.