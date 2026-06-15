Muharram to begin in Azerbaijan on June 16, Ashura to be observed on June 25

15 June 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The holy month of Muharram will begin in Azerbaijan on June 16, according to the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement addressing Muslims across the country, the Council of Qazis of the Caucasus Muslims Board and its authorized representatives announced the start of Muharram and outlined guidelines for religious observances during the mourning period.

The statement noted that mourning ceremonies traditionally held over a 60-day period during the months of Muharram and Safar, particularly during Tasua and Ashura commemorations, should be conducted in accordance with Islamic teachings. Practices involving self-harm, bloodletting, striking the body with various instruments, or participating in chest-beating rituals while partially undressed were described as incompatible with the principles of the religion.

The Council of Qazis also reminded local religious representatives, including qazis and imams, to ensure that religious ceremonies are conducted in compliance with the provisions of Azerbaijan’s Law on Freedom of Religious Belief. Under the guidelines, religious events should take place within mosques, shrines, and their designated premises.

The statement further emphasized that Azerbaijani legislation does not permit the use of slogans that undermine national and spiritual values or state traditions during mourning ceremonies. The use of symbols deemed inconsistent with state emblems, as well as street processions and activities that disrupt public order, is also prohibited.

According to the Caucasus Muslims Board, Ashura, one of the most significant days of the Islamic calendar, will be observed in Azerbaijan on June 25, 2026.