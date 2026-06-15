Germany’s Ambassador says Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process vital for regional development

15 June 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial for the development and prosperity of the wider region, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a press briefing in Baku AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, Horlemann highlighted the significant progress achieved in recent years and stressed the importance of supporting efforts aimed at securing lasting peace between the two South Caucasus neighbors.

“I arrived in Azerbaijan in August 2022, and a major military confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place the following month. One year later, the Karabakh issue was resolved, and it took a little more than another year for the peace agreement process to begin,” the ambassador said.

“This represents a major step forward and an important achievement. During my time in Azerbaijan, one of my key priorities has been to support this peace process, which is essential for the development of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the entire region, including the expansion of trade links between Asia and Europe,” he added.

Horlemann also emphasized the long-standing and friendly nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, describing the partnership as one built on mutual interests and cooperation.

“If we look back to the 19th century, when the first German settlers arrived in Azerbaijan, we can see that our relations have always developed in a pragmatic, stable, and consistent manner,” he noted.

According to the ambassador, bilateral ties are reflected in the active exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. He pointed out that the President of Germany visited Azerbaijan for the first time in history last year, while President Ilham Aliyev has made several visits to Germany during Horlemann’s tenure in Baku.

“Our countries maintain exchanges at all levels and in both directions, creating opportunities to discuss all issues of mutual interest,” the ambassador said.

Horlemann further noted that political consultations between Azerbaijan and Germany are held annually and highlighted a recent visit by a parliamentary delegation from Germany to Azerbaijan as another example of the growing dialogue between the two nations.