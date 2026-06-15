Azerbaijan interested in Egypt's experience in "smart city" initiatives

15 June 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom has met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov, to discuss prospects for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, developing economic relations and exchanging experience in the field of sustainable development.

The ministry noted that the discussions took place amid the continued growth of relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan, supported by the leadership of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and President Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, Rostom highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in order to launch a new phase of economic collaboration.

The Egyptian minister also outlined his country's efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, expand private-sector participation and attract investment. He presented Egypt's experience in implementing structural reforms and comprehensive development programs, with particular emphasis on digital mechanisms used to monitor progress toward sustainable development goals.

Rostom praised the work of the Azerbaijan-Egypt Joint Intergovernmental Commission, describing it as an effective platform that has opened new avenues for cooperation and laid the groundwork for further economic engagement.

For his part, Ambassador Polukhov expressed Azerbaijan's interest in benefiting from Egypt's experience in infrastructure development and modern urban planning solutions. He noted that the launch of direct flights between Baku and Cairo earlier this year has contributed to stronger business and economic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador also briefed the Egyptian side on Azerbaijan's preparations to host the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group and an upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, where major regional development projects are expected to be discussed.

In addition, Azerbaijan expressed interest in Egypt's expertise in developing smart cities and implementing infrastructure projects that support the transition toward a green economy.