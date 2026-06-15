Azerbaijan facilitates another transit shipment from Russia to Armenia

15 June 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of wheat from Russia to Armenia is set to be carried out through Azerbaijani territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, 7 railway wagons carrying 490 tons of wheat will be dispatched today from the Bilajari station toward the Boyuk Kesik direction.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

It is noted that, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan has also been exporting petroleum products to Armenia. So far, deliveries have included over 12,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline.