Shusha Declaration marks fifth anniversary

15 June 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Five years have passed since the signing of the Shusha Declaration, one of the most significant political documents underpinning the brotherly and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

Signed on June 15, 2021, in Shusha by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the declaration represents not only the political will of the two nations but also a strategic roadmap aimed at promoting peace, security, and long-term cooperation in the region.

The Shusha Declaration, ratified by the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan on February 1, 2022, and by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on February 3, 2022, represents one of the most significant milestones in modern Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations. Often described as the institutional embodiment of the slogan "one nation, two states," the document elevates bilateral ties to the level of strategic alliance.

Officially titled the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye," the document covers a broad range of areas, including political dialogue, defense and security, economy, energy, transportation, humanitarian cooperation, and information policy. Its primary objective is not merely to enhance cooperation in individual sectors, but to align the strategic interests of both countries within a unified vision.

One of the declaration’s most important aspects is the elevation of security and defense cooperation to a new level. At the same time, the document carries significant economic and geoeconomic importance. Over the past decades, energy and transportation projects jointly implemented by Baku and Ankara have contributed not only to regional development but also to the prosperity of a much wider geography. The Shusha Declaration provided the political foundation for a new phase of this cooperation.

The declaration also includes provisions aimed at expanding collaboration in education, science, culture, youth policy, media, and diaspora activities, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the partnership between the two countries.

Beyond its symbolic value, the declaration has become a key geopolitical instrument shaping regional dynamics in the South Caucasus and beyond. Its scope, ambition, and practical implications have drawn attention not only from regional actors but also from global powers, including the United States, the European Union, and major Eurasian stakeholders.

Over the past five years, the practical implementation of the declaration has demonstrated its effectiveness. Expanded cooperation in the defense industry, intensified joint military exercises, the advancement of energy and transport initiatives, coordinated action within international organizations, and mutual political support have all underscored the document’s strategic value.

The geopolitical importance of the Shusha Declaration extends far beyond bilateral relations. It reflects the consolidation of a regional power axis that increasingly influences the political and economic landscape of the South Caucasus, the Caspian region, and parts of Central Asia.

The document also plays a role in shaping broader geopolitical interactions involving Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and other regional actors such as Pakistan and members of the Organization of Turkic States. In this sense, the declaration is not only a bilateral agreement but also part of a wider geopolitical architecture.

One of its key implications is the strengthening of coordinated responses to regional and global challenges. The document emphasizes that both countries will act in alignment when addressing security risks, economic disruptions, and geopolitical instability.

Beyond strengthening the legal framework of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations, the Shusha Declaration has become one of the key pillars of the emerging regional environment of cooperation, stability, and development. It continues to serve as a cornerstone of the allied partnership between the two countries and a significant factor in shaping the future of the South Caucasus.