Hyundai Rotem, Kia at Global Defense Expo

15 June 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Rotem and Kia are set to participate in Eurosatory 2026, one of the world’s largest and most influential defense exhibitions, taking place in Paris from Monday through Friday. The South Korean companies will present a wide range of advanced military technologies, including armored vehicles, tactical mobility platforms and next-generation unmanned systems, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

Held every two years, Eurosatory is expected to attract more than 2,000 defense companies from around 70 countries, serving as a major platform for showcasing innovations shaping the future of warfare.

Hyundai Rotem will appear alongside Hyundai Wia at a joint Hyundai Motor Group pavilion. The company’s exhibit will focus on AI-driven defense solutions, including an advanced counter-unmanned aerial system capable of detecting, identifying and neutralizing hostile drones.

Designed to integrate with tanks, armored vehicles and unmanned platforms, the system reflects the growing importance of layered air defense on the modern battlefield. Hyundai Rotem will also display a wheeled armored vehicle equipped with the anti-drone system and provide visual demonstrations of its multi-layered protection concept.

Another highlight will be the export version of the K2 main battle tank, featuring optional technologies such as a remote-controlled weapon station, an active protection system and a drone-jamming capability. In addition, the company will showcase the HR-Sherpa multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle, which can be configured for reconnaissance, logistics support and anti-tank operations.

Kia, meanwhile, will return to Eurosatory for the first time since 2016 to showcase its expanding military vehicle portfolio. Among the key exhibits will be the Tasman military command vehicle, a two-seat cargo variant of the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV), as well as scale models of the company’s next-generation medium and heavy tactical trucks.

The Tasman command vehicle incorporates military-specific systems such as secure radio communications and blackout lighting. Having entered service with the South Korean armed forces last year, it is now being deployed as a standard command platform.

Built to operate in harsh conditions, the KLTV is capable of traversing steep terrain, crossing rivers and functioning in extremely low temperatures. The vehicle is already in service with military customers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Most recently, it was selected by the Polish military as a new standard vehicle platform.

Kia will also highlight the capabilities of its next-generation medium tactical vehicle, designed to carry up to 25 personnel or 10 tons of cargo, as well as its heavy tactical truck platform intended for logistics and support missions.

The participation of Hyundai Rotem and Kia at Eurosatory 2026 underscores South Korea’s growing ambitions in the global defense market. In recent years, the country has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing arms exporters, driven by increasing demand for advanced, cost-effective and rapidly deployable military systems.