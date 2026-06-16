Kallas: No EU consensus on sanctioning Israel's Ben-Gvir

16 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the bloc's foreign ministers failed to reach a consensus to impose sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, AzerNEWS reports.

"Many member ​states have also proposed ​to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir, but no consensus on that ​was reached today," Kallas said at a press briefing following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Ben-Gvir caused global outrage after he posted a video showing the activists from the intercepted Global Sumud Flotilla being bound and forced to kneel on the ground back in May. Spain and France banned the Israeli minister from entering their territory, while Italian prosecutors opened an investigation over Ben-Gvir's treatment of activists of the Gaza flotilla.