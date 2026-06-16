Young Spectators Theatre to stage premiere of new play 'Haji Gara'

16 June 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will premier the play "Haji Gara" on June 27 at 19:00, AzerNEWS reports.

The production is based on the stage adaptation by Dilsuz Mustafayev of Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh's play "The Adventures of the Miser" (Sərgüzəşti-mərdi-xəsis), according to the theater's press service.

The production is directed by People's Artist Jannat Selimova. The stage director is Gulnar Hajiyeva, the production designer is Elshan Sarkhanoglu, the composer is Firudin Allahverdi, the choreographer is Gulmammad Shahverdiyev, and the assistant director is Sona Maharramova.

The story centers on the impoverished Heydar Bey, who, in search of money to cover wedding expenses, travels to Tabriz with Haji Gara to engage in smuggling. During this journey, a series of events unfolds, reflecting the atmosphere of the mid-19th century. Despite his boastful and arrogant demeanor, Heydar Bey remains a brave and honorable man.

The cast includes People's Artist Yasin Garayev, Honored Artists Elnur Huseynov, Gulyar Nabiyeva, and Nasiba Eldarova, as well as actors Anar Seyfullayev, Adalat Abdulsamad, Ramil Mammadov, Kerem Hadizade, Rashad Safarov, Elshan Hajibabayev, Natiq Farzaliyev, Shabnam Huseynova, Aygun Fatullayeva, Husniya Ahmadova, Eldar Imanov, Vugar Mammadaliyev, Elgun Yahyayev, Nurlan Suleymanli, Hilal Demirov, Khaliq Bakirov, Gulbaniz Latifova, Venera Abbasova, Aydin Damirov, Yusif Dadashov, Tahir Ismayilov, Ilaha Amirkhanova, Imdad Tofigoglu, and Huseyn Bayramov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.