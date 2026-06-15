EU to lift Iran sanctions if there is 'real change'

15 June 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the European Union will lift its sanctions on Iran once there is evidence that the Middle Eastern country is honoring its deal with the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the press upon her arrival at the Group of Seven's (G7) summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, von der Leyen stressed that sanctions would be removed only if the bloc sees "real change."

So far, since the oral agreement between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump has lifted the naval blockade of Iran and announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran reportedly allowed to charge tolls for passage. Iran also said that the US agreed to release its frozen funds.