SpaceX says it raised $85.7 billion in IPO

15 June 2026 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, announced in a statement published on Monday that it raised approximately $85.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) after the issuance of all shares closed on June 15, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Elon Musk's space company assessed that, after its first public stock sale, it sold an aggregate of 638,888,888 Class A shares. Those included an extra 83 million shares that the underwriters, meaning the banks and funds handling the sale, decided to buy.

The book-running managers included Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities, with Cantor, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Societe Generale, Stifel, William Blair, BTG Pactual, ING, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Mirae Asset Securities, Mizuho, and Santander serving as-co managers.