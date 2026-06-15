Lavrov: Europe seeks to derail Anchorage deal

15 June 2026 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that European countries are trying to persuade United States President Donald Trump not to follow through on agreements reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Anchorage summit, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Lavrov, European leaders traveled to Washington after the meeting and sought to convince Trump to "deviate" from the course discussed with Putin. He added that Moscow still expects the Anchorage agreements to be implemented, describing them as a potential first step toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, particularly because "its key components were proposed by the United States and President Trump, and accepted by President Putin."

Lavrov also said Trump reaffirmed during a phone call with Putin on Sunday that he was interested in helping find a "fair, long-term solution" to the Ukraine crisis. Following the Anchorage summit in August 2025, Putin said the conflict in Ukraine "could be brought to an end."