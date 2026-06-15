Lebanon seeks 'complete' Israeli withdrawal

15 June 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday that Beirut will step up its efforts to secure a "complete" withdrawal of Israeli forces from the country's territory after the United States and Iran reached a peace deal, which apparently includes the Lebanese front as well, AzerNEWS reports.

The prime minister voiced hope that this agreement "will succeed in putting an end to this war and halting the killing, destruction, displacement, and all the tragedies and pains inflicted upon the Lebanese." He added that Lebanon will work with its partners to ensure swift reconstruction so that people can return to their cities and villages in the south of the country "with dignity."

Furthermore, Salam thanked all those who contributed to achieving this outcome."