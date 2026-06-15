Russian man who left his country to avoid military service faces deportation from France

15 June 2026 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

A Russian man who fled the country in June 2025 to avoid military service still faces deportation, AzerNEWS reports via the French newspaper Le Monde. Daniil Mukhammetov jumped from a transit train traveling from Adler to Kaliningrad as it passed through Lithuanian territory, then made his way to Finland and applied for asylum.

Finnish authorities denied his request. Under EU law, asylum seekers must file their applications in the first EU country they enter, and Finnish immigration authorities ordered Mukhammetov returned to Lithuania. Lithuanian authorities, in turn, stated he had violated the terms of entry under a simplified transit document — an offense punishable by a fine and deportation.

In December 2025, Le Monde reports, Mukhammetov moved to France and filed a new asylum application there. French authorities also invoked the “first country of entry” rule and asked Lithuania whether it was willing to take the case. Lithuania agreed.

His defense attorney said there is a significant risk that Lithuania will deport him to Russia. Some Lithuanian media outlets, the attorney said, had called Mukhammetov a “Russian saboteur.” France, the attorney argued, has the authority to consider the application within its own jurisdiction.

The administrative court in Strasbourg will decide whether to send Mukhammetov to Lithuania at a hearing scheduled for June 17, 2026.

In Russia, Le Monde reports, Mukhammetov faces criminal prosecution for evading military service. His anti-war statements could further put him at risk.