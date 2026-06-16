Baku hosts festive concert celebrating National Salvation Day [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A festive concert has been organized at the Seaside National Park on the occasion of June 15 – National Salvation Day, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and the Baku City Executive Authority, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert, dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's return to power at the persistent request of the Azerbaijani people, was held in front of the Clock Tower.

The event began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

A colorful musical program featuring well-known singers and artistic groups was presented at the Seaside National Park, one of the favorite recreational destinations of Baku residents and visitors to the city.

The concert program included performances by People's Artists Aygun Bayramova, Bilal Aliyev, Faiq Aghayev, Ilgar Muradov, Niyamaddin Musayev, Samir Jafarov, Tunzala Agayeva, and Zulfiya Khanbabayeva; Honored Artists Khayyam Mustafazade, Lala Mammadova, Manana Japaridze, Ramil Gasimov, and Sevda Alakbarzade; as well as popular singers Amil Hasanoglu, Dilara Kazimova, Ilkin Dovlatov, Irada Ibrahimova, Kamila Nabiyeva, Mehin Humbatova, Murad Arif, Nuri, Vafa Vazirova, and Zamiq Huseynov. The Natiq Rhythm Group also took part in the concert program.

The performers presented songs dedicated to Azerbaijan and the native region of Karabakh, as well as musical pieces praising the homeland.

The festive concert concluded with a fireworks display.