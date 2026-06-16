European country to supply $280 million worth of enriched uranium to Ukraine

16 June 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom has agreed to provide enriched uranium for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants under a £210 million ($280 million) deal aimed at strengthening the country’s energy security amid ongoing challenges caused by the war, AzerNEWS reports.

It was announced by the UK Prime Minister’s Office following a meeting between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street last week.

Under the arrangement, the UK government will provide £210 million in support through UK Export Finance, enabling UK-based uranium enrichment company Urenco to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy operator, Energoatom, over the next two years.

The deal is considered strategically important for Ukraine, where nuclear power remains the backbone of the national energy system. Energoatom currently generates more than half of the country’s electricity, making a stable fuel supply critical for maintaining energy production and supporting essential infrastructure.

The partnership is also expected to deliver economic benefits for the United Kingdom. More than one-third of the uranium supplied under the contract will originate from Urenco’s processing plant in north-west England. The company employs more than 650 people in the UK, while its operations at its Chester facility support over 4,500 jobs across the broader domestic supply chain.