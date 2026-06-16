Azerbaijan’s exports to Armenia exceed $11 million in January–May 2026

16 June 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $11.273 million to Armenia in the first five months of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The data shows that $1.627 million of this total was exported in May alone.

During the same period, Azerbaijan’s indirect imports from Armenia amounted to just $960. No imports from Armenia were recorded in May.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover with global partners reached $20.788 billion between January and May, marking a 0.85% decline compared to the same period last year.

Of the total trade volume, exports accounted for $13.97 billion, while imports stood at $6.818 billion. Over the past year, exports increased by 27%, whereas imports declined by 31.6%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $7.152 billion, which is 6.9 times higher year-on-year.