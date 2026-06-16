Researchers use molecular diversity to distinguish possible signs of life

16 June 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A team of Israeli and American scientists has developed a new technique that may help identify signs of life beyond Earth by analyzing patterns in molecular diversity rather than searching for specific biological molecules, AzerNEWS reports.

The method, reported by TPS-IL, focuses on the statistical distribution of molecules within a sample. Researchers believe it could help future space missions determine whether material collected from Mars, asteroids, or icy moons has a biological origin.

Traditional searches for extraterrestrial life rely on detecting biosignatures - chemical compounds associated with living organisms. However, these approaches can be challenging because organic molecules may also form through non-biological processes, while geological activity, radiation, and time can alter or erase potential traces of life.

The new approach examines the overall variety and abundance of molecules in a sample. To do this, researchers adapted statistical methods commonly used in ecology to measure biodiversity, treating molecular mixtures as ecosystems composed of different chemical "species."

The study, conducted by scientists from Israel and the United States, examined more than 100 samples, including ancient terrestrial rocks, fossilized biological remains, and material returned from asteroids. The researchers identified consistent differences between biological and non-biological samples based on their molecular distribution patterns. The results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

According to the researchers, living systems tend to produce a broader range of molecules because organisms create compounds necessary for survival, including substances that are more difficult to form naturally. In contrast, non-living environments generally contain larger amounts of simpler molecules and fewer complex ones.

The method is being developed in connection with Eureka, a proposed Israeli mission that would investigate icy moons such as Europa and Enceladus, both considered promising locations in the search for extraterrestrial life due to the possible presence of subsurface oceans.

Researchers say the approach can be implemented using relatively simple instruments capable of measuring molecular abundances, potentially making it practical for future spacecraft missions.

If proven effective in future explorations, the technique could be used to analyze material from Mars, meteorites, and icy moons, offering a new tool in the ongoing search for life elsewhere in the Solar System.

Credit: NASA