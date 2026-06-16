IsDB private sector forum 2026 opens in Baku under sustainable prosperity theme

16 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 14th Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), organized by the institutions of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has officially commenced in Baku as part of the Group’s Annual Meetings, AzerNEWS reports.

Held under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity,” the forum brings together government officials, business leaders, international financial institutions, and representatives of the investment community from IsDB member countries.

A series of high-level thematic sessions will be held on the opening day of the event. Among them is a youth-focused session titled “Youth Beyond Borders: A Driving Force for Shared Regional Prosperity,” which will explore the role of young people in advancing sustainable economic development and strengthening regional cooperation.

Participants will also attend the Halal Economy Forum, where experts and stakeholders will discuss the future prospects of the halal economy. In addition, a strategic dialogue entitled “Ethical Halal Business Models and Resilient Financing Mechanisms” will examine ethical business practices and sustainable financing solutions aimed at enhancing resilience to economic challenges.

The forum will place particular emphasis on Azerbaijan’s investment potential. During the “Azerbaijan Investment Opportunities Sessions,” foreign investors will be introduced to the country’s business environment, promising sectors of the economy, and key investment projects currently being implemented across the country.

The event serves as an important platform for fostering dialogue, strengthening regional partnerships, and promoting investment opportunities among member states of the Islamic Development Bank Group.