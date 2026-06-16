Media reform in Azerbaijan enters new phase

16 June 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

There is a dramatic shift going on in the media industry all over the world. With technological advancements erasing the line dividing newspapers, televisions, radios, and even Internet media, states have been forced to reconsider their approaches to regulating these media ecosystems. The regulatory framework that worked separately in different fields is slowly becoming irrelevant and obsolete.

In recent years, some reforms have been implemented in Azerbaijan to modernize the media. After the Patriotic War and the recovery of territorial integrity, the country’s government made all efforts to develop and improve state structures, including those functioning in the informational field. As a result of such processes, a law called “On Media” was enacted and became the basis for further development. Nevertheless, the process of transformation through technology has continued to define the way that information is generated, communicated, and received. This includes the fact that print publications have their own websites, television stations manage huge online networks, and social media has become one of the main sources of news for many people. Under these conditions, the line between print media, online media, and audiovisual media has become very blurry.

While the idea of Media and Broadcasting Council attempts to address this reality by putting forward an institutional structure that will be able to deal with all the challenges within the media industry, it does so by establishing a single body as opposed to a different one dealing with each task.

Advocates for the initiative maintain that such an approach would be necessary to guarantee not only information security of the state but also the economic stability of media companies. With modern technology making information warfare, disinformation, and manipulation from abroad ever more common around the globe, countries seek ways to coordinate their efforts and react swiftly to challenges. A coordinated approach could thus facilitate better management of the information space.

At the same time, the reform is presented as a measure aimed at supporting the long-term development of local media. The rapid growth of global digital platforms has created intense competition for national media outlets worldwide. Smaller markets, in particular, face difficulties in maintaining economic viability while preserving quality journalism. The proposed council is expected to contribute to creating conditions that stimulate local content production, strengthen media competitiveness, and encourage sustainable growth within the sector.

An important aspect of the proposal is its emphasis on collegial governance. According to the draft legislation, the responsibilities and obligations of the new institution will be reflected directly in the Law “On Media,” while decision-making will be based on a collective management model. Advocates of the reform argue that this structure can strengthen transparency, increase public confidence, and serve as a safeguard for institutional independence.

There are also various examples of such an approach at the international level. In the UK, the task of media regulation and supervision is carried out by a single organization called Ofcom, which controls broadcasting and telecommunications, as well as certain aspects of digital communications. Similarly, in France, a single entity called ARCOM has been set up, combining the tasks of audiovisual media control and regulation in digital media.

Practical provisions concerning journalists as well as the Media Registry also feature in the suggested changes. For example, it is expected that registration of journalists with the Media Registry and issuing of the appropriate credentials will not cost anything for the latter. Such an approach might help to systematize information on media organizations, editorial boards, and journalists even more effectively.

Perhaps, Azerbaijan increasingly views information policy as an integral component of national security, economic development, and international outreach. In a global environment characterized by intense competition in the information domain, the ability to communicate national priorities effectively and counter disinformation has become a key element of state resilience.

It is not just the merging of administrative structures, but also the continuous attempt of ensuring that the existing legislative framework regarding Azerbaijan media is up-to-date with contemporary demands of the digital era. It does not matter whether one considers the aspect of information security or even the promotion of professionalism, the reforms are geared towards ensuring coherence and adaptability to face any challenge that may come its way.

With the development of the media sector continuously unfolding in time, the choice made by the government of Azerbaijan to follow the course of an integrated institutional system suggests that there is awareness regarding the growing necessity for integrated approaches in order to be able to ensure proper management. The parliamentary discussion thus goes beyond the idea of founding a new institution, being also a matter of strategy.