Leyla Aliyeva meets UNFCCC Executive Secretary [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, in Bonn, Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting provided information on Azerbaijan's measures in the fields of environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and ensuring ecological sustainability. In this context, attention was also drawn to the projects and initiatives of the IDEA Public Union in these areas, including activities aimed at enriching biodiversity, conducting environmental awareness campaigns, protecting rare fauna species, and restoring ecosystems.

The importance of expanding the area of protected natural territories and their role in mitigating the impacts of climate change was also highlighted.

During the discussion, an exchange of views took place on the prospects of jointly studying the causes of the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, as well as its environmental and socio-economic impacts. In this regard, the importance of giving this issue a broader place on the global climate agenda was emphasized.

In addition, the meeting explored opportunities for implementing joint initiatives with UNFCCC aimed at increasing young people's environmental responsibility and expanding their knowledge on environmental protection and climate change.