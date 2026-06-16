Baku Photography House holds discussions on speech culture [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A unique and highly interesting meeting has taken at the Baku Photography House, AzerNEWS reports.

Participants gathered with well-known presenter, speaker, and TV journalist Jeykhun Ali and took part in a valuable exchange of ideas on the topic "Discussions on Speech Culture."

Held in an interactive format, the event featured engaging conversations about the characteristics of speech, as well as the nuances of public speaking and audience communication.

Trainers, educators, and presenters in the audience contributed to the discussion with their questions and experiences, further enriching and energizing the meeting.

Note that the Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the historic Chained Building, also known locally as the "Iron House", with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

It includes four exhibition halls, with expositions dedicated to documentary, national, and international photographic art.

The Baku Photography House regularly hosts a variety of cultural and educational events.

In addition to regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House organizes photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes, and photo tours.