Khankandi celebrates National Salvation Day with stunning gala concert [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solemn concert dedicated to the National Salvation Day has taken place at Khankandi Cultural Center, AzerNEWS reports.

During the concert, Baku State Chamber Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall delighted the audience with their performances.

The concert formed part of a large-scale touring program featuring Azerbaijan's leading artistic collectives.

The initiative was launched by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and implemented with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

At the opening of the event, participants were briefed on the historical significance of National Salvation Day.

It was emphasized that this landmark date reflects the period when National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for the modern, independent Azerbaijani state and its future development. It was also noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has emerged as a victorious nation with restored sovereignty and territorial integrity, built upon those foundations.

The concert then commenced. Under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the orchestra performed a rich program of works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

The repertoire included Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbarı," excerpts from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties" (Aisha's Dance) and "The Path of Thunder" (The Passionate Girl's Dance), as well as Fikrat Amirov's "Shahriyar's Celebration" from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights." The concert program also featured the songs "Azerbaijan Lands" and "I Am Searching for You."

The evening continued with performances of Niyazi's "Arzu" and "Gaytagi," Jahangir Jahangirov's "Alagoz," Arif Malikov's "Girls' Dance" from the film "The Magic Robe," and selections from the ballet "The Legend of Love," as well as Vasif Adigozalov's "Carnation," Suleyman Alasgarov's "My Homeland," Muslim Magomayev's "Azerbaijan," Farhad Badalbayli's "The Sea," Antonio Vivaldi's "Summer" from "The Four Seasons", Hasan Rzayev's "Chahargah Rhapsody," and a selection of Azerbaijani folk songs.

The soloists, including People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Anar Shushali, Sabina Arabli, Sakhavat Mammadov, Nazrin Aslanli, along with Talib Iskandarli, Nijat Mansimov, and Rafiqa Guluzade performed alongside the orchestra, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere for the audience.

Residents of Khankandi who have returned to their native land, faculty and students of Karabakh University, as well as citizens engaged in reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, warmly applauded each performance.

It should be noted that the Khankandi Cultural Center was reopened on May 28 following major reconstruction works, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The touring project is being implemented under the "Azerbaijani Culture 2040" Concept, aimed at expanding access to culture in the regions and fostering a unified national cultural ecosystem.