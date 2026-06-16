Kazakhstan, China sign protocol on peaceful use of atomic energy

16 June 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China and Kazakhstan have taken another step toward expanding cooperation in the nuclear energy sector after signing a protocol on the peaceful use of atomic energy in the Kazakh capital, AzerNEWS reports.

The document was signed in Astana by Wang Hongzhi, Head of the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China, and Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, the agency's press service reported.

Participants highlighted the importance of enhancing coordination and expanding practical cooperation aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China in the field of civil nuclear energy.

According to the agency, the protocol outlines key areas of future collaboration and reflects the commitment of both countries to strengthening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol outlining the agreements reached and identifying key areas for future cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.