Azerbaijan Tango Festival unveils exciting program

16 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the grand international tango and culture festival El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival will take place from June 19 to 24 in Icherisheher, the historic heart of Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

As is well known, Icherisheher, together with its architectural monuments, is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. As the heart of Baku, it attracts significant interest from both local residents and international visitors. It is here that the organizers of this large-scale project will offer unforgettable experiences to guests seeking relaxation, dance, and positive energy through a variety of events and activities.

More information about the project and the festival program can be found on the official website and the festival's Instagram page.

"We want the festival to become an open space for everyone—Baku residents, families, couples, friends, tourists, and visitors to the city. Over the course of six days, everyone will be able to visit the festival venues free of charge, take their first steps in tango, enjoy live music, watch performances by world-renowned artists, get acquainted with dance schools, spend quality time with loved ones, and experience the unique atmosphere of Icherisheher while becoming part of a major international celebration," said Artur Ostrolutsky, a renowned producer and screenwriter who has worked on numerous major television, internet, film, and television series projects.

The festival is set to become one of the brightest events of the summer season in Baku, transforming Icherisheher into a vibrant space of music, dance, and social interaction. During the day, visitors can enjoy open tango lessons, masterclasses, a gastronomic fair, themed lectures, and film screenings dedicated to Argentine culture. As evening falls, the historic streets will come alive with the rhythms of tango. Guests can look forward to concerts, colorful show programs, open-air milongas, performances by artists, and live music, creating the atmosphere of a genuine Argentine celebration in the heart of Baku.

A special place in the festival program will be reserved for its headline events.

The official opening ceremony will take place on June 20 in the open-air area near Gosha Gala Gates and will coincide with Argentina's Flag Day. The opening will feature performances by Solo Tango Orchestra and internationally acclaimed tango maestros.

On June 21, the same venue will host a large-scale open-air milonga featuring a live orchestra and international tango stars, transforming Icherisheher into one giant dance floor.

On June 22, the area in front of Gosha Gala will host the final of the International Tango Championship, followed by a spectacular gala show featuring the festival's best dance couples and performers.

The celebration will conclude on June 24 with a special concert at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio, dedicated to the memory of Carlos Gardel, the legendary singer, actor, and one of the most iconic figures in the history of tango.

Tickets are available for online purchase via iTicket.Az.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), as well as the international tango community and local partners.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.