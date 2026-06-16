Trump: Hormuz will be fully open, toll-free by Friday

16 June 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump told the press on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will be "fully open" and "toll-free" by Friday, following the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, AzerNEWS reports.

He added that he expects the second stage of talks to proceed quickly and will send the deal to Congress for review.

"The Straight is gonna be open toll-free beyond the 60 days ... When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free," he added in a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Trump added that he would go over the memorandum of understanding with the media "in a couple of days" and that the document clearly states Iran "will not have a nuclear weapon." However, he went on to say that negotiations with Iran "could take longer or shorter than 60 days."