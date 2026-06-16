Japan moves to drone-based preemptive defense strategy

16 June 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japan Ministry of Defense is preparing a revision of three key national security and defense documents in response to increasing regional threats and the rapid evolution of modern warfare technologies, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions are focused not only on adapting the Japan Self-Defense Forces to new operational environments, but also on the practical deployment of emerging military capabilities across land, sea, air, and space domains.

According to a report by the Washington-based Hudson Institute think tank, particular attention is being placed on the development of unmanned systems and improved defenses against large-scale drone and missile attacks, which are becoming a defining feature of contemporary conflicts.

Analysts also point to the continued expansion of China’s military capabilities, including advancements in long-range aviation and strategic strike systems, which could significantly alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan’s geography, consisting of thousands of islands stretching across a vast maritime area, creates unique vulnerabilities in air and missile defense. This has increased the need for a multi-layered defense network combining early-warning systems, interceptor missiles, and space-based surveillance capabilities.

The report further emphasizes the importance of investing in autonomous platforms, underwater drones, and distributed force structures designed to operate more flexibly and survive in highly contested environments.

A key strategic shift highlighted by experts is the growing emphasis on “counterstrike capability” — the ability to detect and neutralize potential threats before they can launch an attack. This reflects a broader change in defense doctrine from purely reactive defense to proactive deterrence.

An interesting development is Japan’s increasing collaboration with allied nations, particularly the United States, in areas such as missile defense integration, artificial intelligence-driven battlefield awareness, and joint development of next-generation unmanned systems. This cooperation is gradually reshaping the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region and reinforcing Japan’s role as a central security actor in East Asia.