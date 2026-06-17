Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss expanded cultural ties in Paris [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister,Adil Karimli, has met with the Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, Khaled El-Enany, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting discussed cooperation opportunities in the protection of cultural heritage, museum work, creative industries, cultural diplomacy, and international cultural projects.

The potential areas of cooperation within UNESCO's SECURE project and its possible applications in cultural heritage protection were also reviewed.

Minister Adil Karimli informed the participants about the main priorities of Azerbaijan's cultural policy, ongoing reforms, and international partnership initiatives.

The parties exchanged views on further deepening cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan in the field of culture, implementing joint projects, expanding professional exchange programs, and promoting innovative international initiatives.

The meeting emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, as well as the role of culture in sustainable development and strengthening international solidarity.