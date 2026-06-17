Azerbaijan, Chad discuss expanding economic partnership [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Chad's Minister of State, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy and Planning, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

"Within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank Group's Annual Meetings, we met with Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of State, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad," Jabbarov wrote in a post on X.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Chad and opportunities for future cooperation.

According to the information, the parties discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, digitalization, and other fields.