Ali Asadov receives special edition of "Bright Uzbekistan" magazine

17 June 2026 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

The magazine’s third and fourth special issues are dedicated entirely to Azerbaijan, showcasing the state-building legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country’s extensive achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov was presented with a special edition of the Bright Uzbekistan magazine, an international media project, AzerNEWS reports.

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