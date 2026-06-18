Azerbaijan, Bangladesh discuss bilateral ties

18 June 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, AzerNEWS reports.

During the call, Bayramov congratulated Rahman on his election as President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and wished him success in his future endeavors. He noted that Rahman's election to this prestigious position reflects Bangladesh's growing role in the international arena.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. They highlighted the existing potential for expanding cooperation in political dialogue, trade and economic relations, education, humanitarian affairs, and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides also reviewed cooperation within multilateral platforms. In this context, they emphasized the importance of mutual support and collaboration within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and other international forums.

The ministers further exchanged views on regional and international security issues, as well as other topics on the global agenda.