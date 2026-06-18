Azerbaijan joins Formula 1-backed STEM Racing Program [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has officially joined the international STEM Racing program supported by Formula 1, AzerNEWS reports.

The project, implemented in the country by Baku City Circuit Operations Company, aims to promote engineering education and equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for future careers in high-tech industries.

As part of the program, a specialized training center, the STEM Racing Hub, has been inaugurated to prepare participants. The new facility has been established to provide teams with practical opportunities to design, manufacture, and improve their racing models.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized the significance of the initiative:

"It is gratifying that our country has become part of this global platform. The STEM Racing program not only provides students with technical knowledge but also creates opportunities to develop essential skills such as teamwork, leadership, and project management. Many program participants later pursue engineering degrees, work for leading technology companies, and even build careers in Formula 1. I believe our team's participation in the world finals will be a valuable experience for our country and will inspire thousands of young people."

The "Caspian Apex" team, established within the framework of the program, will represent Azerbaijan at the world finals for the first time. The competition will take place from October 3 to 8, 2026, in Singapore's Sentosa Island, bringing together the world's strongest young engineering teams from various countries.

Participants in the STEM Racing program operate according to principles similar to those of Formula 1 teams. Each participant is responsible for a specific area of work. Students use engineering software to design racing models, conduct aerodynamic calculations, manufacture components using 3D printers, and carry out testing.

They are also involved in marketing, partnership development, and presentation preparation.

In addition, Azerbaijan plans to host its first national STEM Racing Championship in 2027. The winner of the championship will earn the right to represent the country at the world finals.