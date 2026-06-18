Armenia moves to strip Kocharyan of immunity over alleged money laundering case

18 June 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia's Central Election Commission has approved a request from the Prosecutor General's Office to revoke the parliamentary immunity of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, paving the way for potential criminal charges against the opposition leader, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Kocharyan, who heads the opposition Armenia Alliance and recently secured parliamentary representation in the latest elections, is expected to face charges of abuse of official authority and money laundering linked to a transaction dating back to 2004.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by Kocharyan's lawyer, Aram Orbelyan, immediately following the meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Orbelyan said the Prosecutor General's Office based its request on an investigation concerning a government-approved transaction carried out during Kocharyan's presidency in 2004. He argued that no member of Kocharyan's family was involved in the matter at the time.

"The case concerns the Master Class tennis complex. The property had been leased, and the tenant had begun construction using its own funds. In 2008, facing financial difficulties, the company sought investors and made an offer to Sedrak Kocharyan, who subsequently became involved in the project," Orbelyan stated.