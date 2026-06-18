Russia says it thwarted terrorist attacks, detains three alleged suspects linked to Ukraine

18 June 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it had prevented a series of planned terrorist attacks and detained three individuals in the Republic of Adygea, the Krasnodar region, and the Tyumen region, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the FSB, the suspects were allegedly preparing attacks "on the orders of Ukrainian special services." The agency claimed that the intended targets included Russian military personnel, a volunteer organization supporting troops involved in Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as transport infrastructure and fuel and energy facilities.

The FSB did not disclose the identity, age, or place of residence of the suspect detained in Adygea. However, footage released by the agency showed the man claiming that he had been recruited by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine in April 2022 in the city of Kramatorsk.

According to the statement shown in the video, the individual later moved to Russia and obtained Russian citizenship.

The FSB has not provided further details regarding the alleged plots or the evidence supporting its claims. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the accusations. Independent verification of the FSB's statements was not immediately available.